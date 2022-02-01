Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.93.

TECK.B stock opened at C$39.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.