Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.93.

TECK.B stock opened at C$39.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

