Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Update

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

