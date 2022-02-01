Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Shares of TNK opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

