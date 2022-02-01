Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,773 shares of company stock worth $1,055,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

