Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in January

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,202,200 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 2,078,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,005.5 days.

Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

