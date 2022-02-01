Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.