Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66.

