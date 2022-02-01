Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam lifted its position in Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 85.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. 6,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.05. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.85.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

