Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

