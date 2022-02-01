Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $662.0 million to $670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.94 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04 to $0.05 EPS.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

