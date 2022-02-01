Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells $1,861,528.36 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. 2,106,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

