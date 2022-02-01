Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells $1,861,528.36 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. 2,106,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
