Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne reported fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Strong performance of Test and Industrial Automation businesses drove top-line growth for the quarter. Strength in Semiconductor Test and Wireless Test aided Test revenues growth. Further, strong performance of Universal Robots benefited IA segment. Additionally, growing flash memory test and storage test shipments remained positives. Also, expanding customer base in the growing ultrawide band market remained a tailwind. Further, growing system-on-a-chip market owing to increasing demand for new technologies, continues to remain another positive. Yet, impacts of the ongoing OMICRON variant remain concerns for the company. Further, supply chain challenges remain negatives. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

