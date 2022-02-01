Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

