Terracoin Market Cap Tops $767,660.10 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $767,660.10 and $1,038.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00742368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00237287 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.