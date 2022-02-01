Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $941.56.

TSLA stock opened at $936.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,028.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.25. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

