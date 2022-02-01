Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,300 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $12,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

