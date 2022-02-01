TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Head to Head Comparison

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

55.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 25.51% -10.41% -1.64% Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.98 -$51.14 million $0.71 4.13 Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.65 -$229.71 million ($7.29) -2.06

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TETRA Technologies and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.