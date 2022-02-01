Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.84% of Textainer Group worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Textainer Group stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.