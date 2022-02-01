TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Up 2.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.30. 123,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 157,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

