The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $118.72. 3,367,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,964. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.