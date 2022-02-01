The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.55% of Andersons worth $159,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

