The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

