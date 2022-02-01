The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.40.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.