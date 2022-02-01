The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

