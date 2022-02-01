The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,815,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $398.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.88 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

