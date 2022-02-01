The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.