The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by CIBC to Buy

CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $72.77 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

