The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GGT stock remained flat at $$8.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,779. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
