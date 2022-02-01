The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GGT stock remained flat at $$8.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,779. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.