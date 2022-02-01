The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €892.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €892.00 ($1,002.25) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,011.24) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($959.55) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €807.67 ($907.49).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €656.30 ($737.42) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €692.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €687.07. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

