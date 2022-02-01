The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $212,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,421 shares of company stock valued at $568,319. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

