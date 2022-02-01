The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 1,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

