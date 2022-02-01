The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Macerich posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 3,145,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

