The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.87% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $4,249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

