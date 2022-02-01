The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.56% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

NYSE MSGS opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.38.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

