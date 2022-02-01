The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 60,608 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $31,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

