The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $402.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

