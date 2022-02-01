The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.63% of Equitrans Midstream worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,837,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 439,877 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 163.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

