The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.10 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.32% of Lithia Motors worth $31,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $292.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

