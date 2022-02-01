The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 206,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.15% of Enerplus worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

