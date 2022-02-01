The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.22) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGE. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.68) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.66) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 736.43 ($9.90).

LON SGE opened at GBX 727.20 ($9.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 802.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 752.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556 ($7.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

