The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350 at Berenberg Bank

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UTG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.67) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.81) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Unite Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278 ($17.18).

UTG opened at GBX 1,043.85 ($14.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 918.50 ($12.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,071.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,120.49.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

