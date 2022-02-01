The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 305,202 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $107,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.87 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

