The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 118.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.7%.

WMB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 548,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

