Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$136.46 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$101.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$66.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.67.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

