Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.
Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$136.46 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$101.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$66.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
