Toncoin (TONCOIN) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $6.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

