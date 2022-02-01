Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 512.0 days.

TOSBF stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20.

Get Toshiba alerts:

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.