TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 332,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,582. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The firm has a market cap of $963.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 728,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.
TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
