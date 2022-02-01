TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 332,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,582. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The firm has a market cap of $963.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 728,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.