Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.31 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

