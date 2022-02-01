Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,656 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,837% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Angi by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,238,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

