Tranchess Price Reaches $0.93 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Tranchess has a market cap of $56.23 million and approximately $30.88 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.67 or 1.00261203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00521517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,611,039 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

